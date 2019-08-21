We're cool for the summer

Although we're not that cool, we finally reached lows in the 70s, which is a sign of change, especially for this time of year.

On Wednesday, we will start out in the high 70s which is the first time we were in the 70s in quite a while.

However, that won't last because we will get up to the triple digits by the afternoon with a high of 102.

When dealing with heat in south Texas, we'll take the low 100's over 108, 109 or 110 that we saw back in June.

These low hundreds will continue for the rest of the week and by Saturday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain could possibly bring temperatures down from the hundreds into the 90s and even high 80s but of course we need to watch out for that humidity.

Until then, we are about 30 days away from the official start of fall, so let's get through the summer weather together.