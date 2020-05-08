Cool/Wet Saturday, Warming Follows

Scattered showers and thundershowers forming along the leading edge of a cool airmass moving into our area. They will become more widespread late this evening on into early Saturday as moist gulf air lifts above the arriving cool air. A warming trend will follow as the cool air shifts to the east Sunday. Typical May heat (90's) will return beginning Tuesday.

I'm expecting scattered showers and thundershowers will morph into more widespread rain with some thunder mid or late evening into Saturday morning, low in the low 60's. Cloudy Saturday afternoon, high in the low to mid 70's. Mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, temperatures rising through the 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, highs rising through the 90's.