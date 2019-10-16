Cooler Air Will Exit by Friday

A much cooler airmass arrived today. Moist air lifting above the north winds produced clouds tall enough to bring rain, mostly in Webb County northward. An upper level low over northern Mexico will bring cloudy skies and a few patches of rain to south Texas overnight into Thursday. After it goes by to our east, skies will clear, and warmer weather will return. The upper level low will take a disturbance in the gulf (which may organize into a tropical cyclone) far to our east Thursday and Friday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a shower, low around 60. Mostly cloudy Thursday, a slight chance of a shower, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the high 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high in the low to mid 90's. A slight chance of a shower Monday, otherwise, partly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, lower humidity, high in the 80's.