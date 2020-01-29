Cooler, Gray Day Thursday

The southern portion of a cooler Great Plains airmass will move southward across our part of south Texas tonight. By morning, mid level moisture from the Pacific, and gulf moisture lower down, will move in above the dry Great Plains air. This will bring cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon or evening patches of light rain, along with cooler temperatures. Southerly winds will bring warmer air into our area Sunday through Tuesday. A Great Plains airmass will lower our temperatures next Wednesday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, becoming cloudy toward dawn, low in the 40's. Cloudy Thursday, some patches of showers is possible in the afternoon or evening, high in the upper 50's. Mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday, a slight chance of a shower Sunday night, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the low 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the low 60's.