Cooler Much Drier Air

A much drier airmass has arrived in our area. The clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to cool into the 50's by dawn. Temperatures just above the surface are still fairly warm, and will allow temperatures to reach well into the 80's Tuesday afternoon with low humidity. Southerly winds will return with warmer and more humid conditions Wednesday night and Thursday. A sharp cold front will arrive Thursday night with a chance of showers followed by much cooler dry air Friday and Saturday.

I'm expecting clear and cool with low humidity tonight, low in the mid to high 50's. Sunny and dry Tuesday, high in the high 80's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 80's. Partly cloudy Thursday, a decent chance of a shower Thursday night, high around 90. Clearing with much cooler and drier air Friday and Saturday, highs 70-75. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 80's.