Cooler Next Week, Wet New Year's Eve

A deepening layer of humid gulf air will bring a low cloud deck tonight and Friday. An approaching cold front may bring scattered showers Friday night and early Saturday. Cooler drier air will follow Saturday night and Sunday. A wave in the upper level wind flow will approach our area Tuesday. Moisture ahead of the wave will flow above our cool airmass with a chance of ending the year, and starting the new year on a cloudy, wet, cool note.

I'm expecting cloudy and humid tonight, low in the mid 60's. Mainly cloudy Friday, high in the mid to high 70's. A chance of some scattered showers or thundershowers Friday night into Saturday morning, clearing Saturday afternoon, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the high 60's to around 70. Cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of showers, high near 60. Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 60's.