Cooler, Then Big Heat Returns

A dry, cooler airmass from the Great Plains will bring mainly clear skies and cooler nights tonight and Thursday night. With plenty of sunshine and low humidity, Thursday afternoon will be warm. As the dry airmass moves away, we will quickly transition to hot dry air from the deserts with 100F heat expanding northeast into our area by Sunday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low around 60. Sunny with low humidity Thursday, high around 90. Sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to upper 90's. Sunny Sunday through Tuesday, highs above 100. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high in the mid 90's.