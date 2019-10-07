Cooler, Then Hot, Then Much Cooler

The southern part of a cooler airmass will bring more comfortable temperatures and humidity tonight. Low humidity and warm temperatures will follow Tuesday afternoon. Hot weather will quickly expand northeast from Mexico into our region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. A much cooler airmass will quickly change our weather Friday. Hotter weather will return by early next week.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight with lower temperatures and humidity, low in the mid to high 60's. Mostly sunny and warm with low humidity Tuesday, high in the upper 80's to near 90. Mostly sunny and hot Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, highs rising through the 90's. Friday may reach the 80's before dropping into the 60's by late afternoon. A chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy Saturday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday, high in the 80's. Mostly sunny Monday, high in the low 90's.