Cooler Thursday, Showers Thursday Night

A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive Tuesday morning. An outside chance of a shower toward dawn, better chance San Antonio northward. Dry air will clear skies late Tuesday morning, still pretty warm. Cooler Tuesday night with the clear skies, dry air, and lighter winds. The southern edge of a Great Plains airmass will blend in with the air from the Rockies Thursday7. Moist air from the Pacific will arrive aloft leading to gray skies, cooler temperatures, and rain chances, especially Thursday night. Clearing skies Friday afternoon, warmer by Sunday and Monday.

I'm expecting skies to cloud up late tonight, an outside chance of a shower toward dawn, low around 60. Becoming sunny Tuesday by midday with lower humidity, high in the upper 70's. Cooler Tuesday night, low in the 40's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 60's. Cloudy Thursday, showers likely Thursday night, high in the upper 50's. Clearing Friday afternoon, high in the mid 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high in the upper 60's to around 70. Partly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the mid to upper 70's.