Cooler Tuesday.

Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will mix in Tuesday after a shallow layer of humid gulf air moves in tonight. A cooler airmass from the Pacific Northwest will cross the Rockies and shift our winds into the north Wednesday.This is not arctic air...we will still reach close to 70F. Winds will go back into the southeast during Thursday afternoon with warming temperatures, leading to very warm weather Friday and Saturday. Cooler air from the Rockies will move into south Texas Sunday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy tonight, more humid, low in the mid 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday, high in the high 80's to near 90. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high around 70. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the high 70's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the mid to high 80's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the low 70's Sunday, the high 60's Monday.