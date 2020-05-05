Cooler Wednesday, Cooler Saturday

A cold front will move through our area overnight. Scattered showers and thundershowers are possible with and following the front. Many spots will be missed. Not hot during Wednesday. The hotter air from the south will return Thursday and especially Friday. A much cooler airmass from the north will move in late Friday with a good chance of showers and thundershowers. Much cooler on Saturday. A slow warming trend Sunday through Tuesday, but not hot.

I'm expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight and Wednesday, scattered showers and thundershowers are possible. Many spots will be missed. Low near 70, high Wednesday in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy and hotter Thursday afternoon and Friday, high in the 90's. A good chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, ending Saturday morning. Much cooler Saturday, high in the upper 60's to around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 80's.