Cooler Wednesday and Thursday

A cool airmass is moving south through the Great Plains west of a snowstorm that has moved out of Colorado. The cooler winds will arrive toward daybreak. This is not arctic air, but will likely hold our temperatures in the 60's. Moist air flowing above the dry north wind will bring mainly cloudy skies. Warmer winds from the south will return Thursday night with near steady temperatures, leading to clearing skies and much warmer weather Friday and Saturday. Another system from the Rockies will bring cooler air and mostly clear skies Sunday and Monday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 60's. Mostly cloudy, lower humidity Wednesday, high in the high 60's. A few patches of drizzle are possible late Wednesday night, dawn Thursday, mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the high 60's. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, high in the mid 80's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 70's.