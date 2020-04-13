Cooler Week

A large cool airmass originally from Canada will be our main weather control through Thursday. The cooler air will not arrive above 5,000' altitude until Tuesday. Moisture at that level will rise above the arriving cool air, and will likely form a broken to solid deck of clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. The limited sunshine will make it hard to warm much above 70. Warmer southerly winds will return by Friday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low to mid 50's. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 70's. Partly cloudy Friday through Monday, high in the upper 80's to low 90's.