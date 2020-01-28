Cooler, Wet Thursday. No Brutal Cold

A cooler dry airmass has arrived from the Rockies. As winds diminish later tonight, temperatures will become rather cool with 40's at dawn. Temperatures in the Rocky Mountain airmass will be about 10 degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon than during today's afternoon. Moist air aloft flowing from the Pacific across Mexico will arrive above the southern part of a cool Great Plains airmass at the surface Thursday into Friday. This will bring gray skies, cool temperatures and wet weather late Thursday and Thursday night. Warmer winds from the south will return beginning Sunday.

I'm expecting clear, windy, and cool with lighter wind late tonight, low in the mid 40's. Mostly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 60's. Cloudy Thursday with periods of rain developing and continuing Thursday night, high in the upper 50's. Mostly cloudy Friday, partly cloudy Saturday, high in the low to mid 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday, high in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, highs around 80.