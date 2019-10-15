Cooler and Wet Wednesday

A much cooler airmass will reach our part of south Texas around dawn. A deepening layer of gulf moisture will be in place to lift above the arriving north winds to form rain clouds. .25" to .75" rains will be common with some higher or lower amounts. Temperatures will drop into the 60's. The cool airmass will move away, allowing us to transition to warmer weather during Friday, and into tropical warmth during the weekend. The southern edge of a Great Plains airmass may lower humidity a little next Tuesday.

I'm expecting partly cloudy warm and humid tonight, showers may reach us toward dawn, low in the 70's. Showers and cooler Wednesday morning through midday, cloudy and cool in the afternoon with temperatures in the 60's. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance of a shower, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, high in the low to mid 90's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the high 80's.