Cooler by Dawn!

A much cooler airmass is moving from the Great Plains southward through Texas. The leading edge of the cool air will blow into Laredo at around 4 a.m. Moist air lifting above the cool north winds will bring cloudy skies, and may be sufficient for drizzle Tuesday morning and mid day. Warmer winds from the south will not return until Friday. There are indications that another much cooler airmass will arrive as the 7 day forecast period ends on Monday.

I'm expecting skies to cloud up tonight. Warm and humid through 3 or 4 a.m., then breezy and cooler. Temperatures will drop to around 50 by mid morning. Drizzle is possible during the morning and midday. Cloudy in the afternoon, high in the high 50's. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, high in the low to mid 60's. Mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, high in the 70's Friday, the low 80's Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 70's, turning cooler late Monday.