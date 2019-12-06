Cooler, cloudier weather by Tuesday

A dry airmass will allow daytime heat to escape to space tonight, with chilly overnight temperatures. Southerly winds will return Sunday with warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon, and especially on Monday. A cooler airmass will arrive Tuesday morning. A series of upper level disturbances will bring much more in the way of mid level clouds and the slight chance of scattered patches of showers Tuesday through Thursday.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low around 50, lower on low lying ground and away from Laredo. Sunny Saturday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the upper 70's Sunday, the mid 80's Monday. Mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of showers, high in the low to mid 60's. Partly cloudy Friday, high near 70.