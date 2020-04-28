Cooler,Drier Thursday, Hot Weekend

Scattered thunderstorms on the high terrain of northeast Mexico will fade as they encounter a cap of warm air aloft east of the mountains. A cold front moving into our humid air may pop up scattered showers or thundershowers Wednesday afternoon. Cooler, drier air will follow Wednesday night through Thursday night. Friday will quickly transition to hot dry desert air that will dominate the area Saturday through Tuesday.

I'm expecting partly to mostly cloudy by late tonight, low in the mid 70's. Mostly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower or thundershower Wednesday afternoon. Much of the area will remain dry. High in the upper 80's. Clearing, cooler , and drier air Wednesday night, low in the low 60's. Sunny Thursday, high in the low 90's. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the high 90's. Mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday, highs around or above 100.