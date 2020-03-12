Coronavirus (COVID-19) News Alerts for Laredo

With the coronavirus affecting many businesses and organizations across the globe, here's a list of stories of how it's affecting Laredo.

Doctor's Hospital of Laredo has announced that they have tested two patients for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The City of Laredo says they are prepared to respond to any health hazard such as the COVID 19, in coordination with local, state and federal partners.

Concerns regarding the coronavirus have altered school-related and sporting events here in the Gateway City.

UISD was supposed to have its open house event which has been canceled.

The UISD Athletics Department has also suspended all of its non-essential travel games until further notice.