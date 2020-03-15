Coronavirus: Test results for two local patients come back negative

The test results for two patients who were recently tested for COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital have come back negative.

Doctor Hector Gonzalez of the Laredo Health Department released a statement saying, “We want to let the public know that both samples tested by Doctors Hospital are negative.

Dr. Gonzalez went on to thank Doctor’s Hospital and the medical community for working closely with the health department and city officials to assure the best preventative actions for our community.

In addition, the Laredo Medical Center also tested another patient through a private lab and the results also came back negative on Saturday.

The City of Laredo Health Department has also received a report from a local clinic on a person that the department is investigating and is under quarantine for respiratory symptoms.

We are still in influenza season and the city is still monitoring and investigating for flu as well as other respiratory inflections.

As of today, Laredo has no cases of COVID-19. To read the full statement click here.

The city would like to remind the public that there is no reason for panic or alarm and that the public should continue taking preventative measures.

If you have cold and flu-like symptoms please do not go to your doctor or hospital stay home and call your doctor. You may also call the City of Laredo Health Department COVID-19 hotline that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (956) 795-4954.

Keep up to date with official sources of information such as the City of Laredo Health Department social media or click here.