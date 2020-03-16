Coronavirus could possibly affect STAAR testing for Texas students

The Texas Education Agency will determine the future of STAAR testing by this week.

On Saturday, the agency released a statement saying, "TEA is in the process of finalizing changes for the administration of state assessments this year. Commissioner Morath is in daily contact with our state's more than 1,000 superintendents on this and many other critical issues. By this coming Thursday, TEA will issue formal guidance as those changes are finalized."

KGNS News will continue to follow up with this and see what transpires.

