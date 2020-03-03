Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

(AP/CNN) — Officials in the state of Washington reported the number of deaths due to coronavirus had risen to nine, with tensions rising over how to contain the outbreak.

A pair of workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport wear masks Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Six of the 18 Western Washington residents with the coronavirus have died as health officials rush to test more suspected cases and communities brace for spread of the disease. All confirmed cases of the virus in Washington are in Snohomish and King counties. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are expressing doubts about the government’s ability to ramp up testing fast enough to deal with the crisis. They were finalizing a $7.5 billion emergency bill to fund the government’s response in a burst of bipartisan cooperation.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a critic of President Donald Trump’s handling of the spreading crisis, says he’s expecting a bipartisan deal among lawmakers on the House and Senate Appropriations committees later Tuesday in hopes of clearing the measure through Congress by week’s end.

The $7.5 billion package would triple Trump’s request but is expected to enjoy support from both the White House and Trump’s GOP allies on Capitol Hill.

Schumer said “when it comes to Americans’ health and safety, there is no reason to be penny-wise and pound-foolish.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has announced the biggest interest-rate cut in over a decade to try to fend off damage to the economy.

Health officials are trying to ease shortages of face masks by giving the OK to medical workers to use industrial-grade ones.

A total of 127 people completed their 14-day coronavirus quarantine Tuesday at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The group included 125 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The group included 125 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Fifteen other people remain in quarantine or local medical care because of their contact with a confirmed case.

This decision comes after the City of San Antonio filed a lawsuit Monday against the federal government.

The city wanted a temporary restraining order because one patient with a positive test had been released Saturday.

A judge denied that motion, but Tuesday the city is pleased with changes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made in response. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he is comfortable with the revised plan.

Several buses were used to transport those being released from Lackland air base. The people released from quarantine went to the airport or to get rental cars to drive home.

Second New York coronavirus case confirmed

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday that there are two cases so far in the state: a 39-year-old health care worker who recently returned from Iran and a man in New Rochelle who works in Manhattan.

The man, who has an underlying respiratory illness, is hospitalized.

“That’s juxtaposed with the case we talked about yesterday, which was a 39-year-old health care worker who is positive, but she’s at home,” Cuomo said. "She’s not even hospitalized. And they said, ‘Why isn’t she hospitalized?’ Because she has mild symptoms.”

There are more than 100 confirmed cases in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

In Congress, questions about overdue testing

Lawmakers are expressing skepticism about U.S. health officials’ claims that long-overdue testing for the new coronavirus would be widely available by the end of the week.

Health officials say labs should have the capacity to run as many as 1 million tests by the end of the week.

The questions were raised at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Sen. Patty Murray said testing has become a huge concern in her home state of Washington.

Homeland Security closes facility after illness

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the agency closed a facility in King County, Washington state, because an employee became ill after visiting a family member at the LifeCare Center in Kirkland.

Wolf told Congress that employees of the DHS facility were told to work from home and the office will remain closed for 14 days. All employees have been directed to "self-quarantine" during that time.

Wolf praised the employee for not going to work after becoming ill and said the office was being closed "out of an abundance of caution."

He did not specify the type of DHS facility or say how many employees work there as he spoke Tuesday to the House Homeland Security Committee. The agency did not immediately provide further details.

Army beginning increased virus screening for new recruits

The U.S. Army is beginning increased health screenings for all new soldier recruits arriving at the four basic training centers around the country in order to detect the new coronavirus.

Army Gen. Paul Funk, head of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, says personnel at the bases spent Monday rehearsing the new screening, learning how to spot symptoms and interview recruits.

The enhanced screening will affect as many at 1,000 recruits a week for the Army’s active duty, National Guard and Reserve for the near future. That number will grow later this spring and summer as the number of new soldiers entering the service increases.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.