Coronavirus outbreak reported at Nuevo Leon retirement home

At least 47 residents and three workers have been infected with coronavirus at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon.

Nuevo Leon's health minister, said the infections were registered among the 98 residents and 48 workers at the Luis Elizondo Retirement Home, in the municipality of Guadalupe, east of the state capital, Monterrey.

He told a news conference that the average age of residents at the home is 84, that 40 percent of them had diabetes and 45 percent suffered from hypertension, calling them a "High-risk group."

The minister later said that all 50 who tested positive for coronavirus were "Stable" and that three of the residents had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The home's medical director, Fernando Coindreau, said staff began to notice symptoms among some older residents on Saturday before tests were carried out.

Mexico has so far registered more than 27,000 cases of coronavirus and 2,700 deaths.

Nuevo Leon, which borders the U.S., has reported 909 cases and 29 fatalities.