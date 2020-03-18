Coronavirus outbreak to affect local runoff elections

It looks like the scheduling for our local runoff elections could be postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections.

This means local governments have the ability to postpone their May 2nd, 2020 elections until November 3rd, 2020.

Abbott says he encourages local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November.

The governor went on to say that right now the state’s primary focus is responding to COVID-19, including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

By delaying the election, officials can assist in that effort.