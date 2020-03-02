Coronavirus patient released from quarantine visited San Antonio mall

A woman in San Antonio, Texas, who was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday is now back in quarantine for coronavirus.

The patient was evacuated from Wuhan, China and tested negative for the virus twice but after her release, a follow-up test showed a weak positive for the novel coronavirus.

The mayor of San Antonio was highly critical of the federal response in a news conference Monday.

On Saturday the patient in question visited the food court at the North Star Mall in San Antonio.

Officials have requested a deep cleaning there, but believe the risk of exposure is low.

The patient was part of the original group of 91 people evacuated to San Antonio from Wuhan.

The mayor wants everyone under quarantine to remain there until health officials are confident it is safe to release them.