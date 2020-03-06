Coronavirus preventative training in sister city

In our sister city, medical personnel for several clinics are receiving training to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday in Nuevo Laredo, more than 30 health care officials took part in the training.

It consisted of how to receive a patient with possible symptoms relating to the coronavirus. Staff also learned how to test patients who might have it and how to safely transfer the tests to a hospital.

Furthermore, the proper ways on equipping an ambulance when transferring patients with the virus was also taught.

The medical officials will take what they learned and now teach their respective medical staff on the preventative measures.