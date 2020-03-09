Coronavirus presentaion held at Commissioner's Court

Webb County Commissioners heard a presentation from a physician about the coronavirus on Monday.

With around 400 inmates incarcerated depending on the month, Commissioners had some questions on preventing a possible spread inside the Webb County Jail.

KGNS spoke with the regional medical director and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on the kinds of preventative measures in place. According to the State Health Services there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the south Texas region.

The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta handles the majority of the cases, but there are labs in Texas that can test for the disease.

However, the closed, tight setting at the county jail is a topic Commissioners are worried about.

Webb County is part of the nineteen counties within the region that the Texas Department of State and Health Services oversees.

At a presentation before County Commissioners, Doctor Emilie Prot, the regional director, spoke about the current state of the coronavirus, stating there are no confirmed cases in south Texas but also no vaccines for it.

“Let’s say someone has or is developing pneumonia, you can give them antibiotics, broad spectrum antibiotics, which can help, and there's no current treatment for coronavirus, and no vaccine available at the moment.”

Commissioners asked their questions, one of those was from Commissioner Galo of Precinct 3, who asked about the county jail and what can be done to contain or prevent any spread within.

Dr. Prot does say that the congregated setting would make it more difficult in containing if a virus existed.

“Of course cleaning, working well with the cleaning crew, to allow for proper cleaning of all the most touched items from the jail. And if employees are sick they should just stay home and not come to work.”

Eduardo Chapa is the public information officer for Webb County Sheriff’s Office, he says they are following the guidelines of the City Health Department.

“But of course, we're also taking other precautions,” said Chapa. “Such as cleaning more. For example, it was morning afternoon and night, now we're adding two shifts.”

Dr. Prot says for the majority of the public, risk is low in catching the coronavirus, but precautions will go up as a safety measure. The Sheriff’s Office says safety is important, and the inmates need to be reassured that they are being looked after.

“We want to make sure they are in a safe environment, and that’s what it is, it’s a safe environment.”

Self-quarantine is also something Dr. Prot discussed. She is encouraging people to self-isolate themselves if experiencing symptoms. To buy food for 14 days, and let work know immediately.

In the early stages, symptoms include cough, fever, nausea and diarrhea. While in the later stages, shortness of breath and even pneumonia can develop.