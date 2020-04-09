Coronavirus relief money on it's way!

Be on the lookout for coronavirus relief money.

The Detroit Free Press reports the first wave of payments should start hitting bank accounts as early as next week.

It could possibly come as early as Thursday or Friday.

People who had direct deposit set up for tax refunds will get the money first, along with seniors who filed a tax return.

The second wave should go out the week of April 20th.

You should expect a letter from the IRS detailing your payment in the coming weeks.

If you are anticipating a paper check, that could take several weeks to get printed and mailed.