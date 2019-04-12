Corpus Christi prepares for annual Fiesta De La Flor event

Thousands of Selena fans are expected to attend the 5th annual Fiesta De La Flor event in Corpus Christi this weekend.

The two-day festival celebrates the life of famous Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

Known as the Queen of Tejano, Selena died in 1995 after being shot by her fan club president and boutique manager Yolanda Saldivar.

In 2015, the Corpus Christi Visitors Bureau began Fiesta De La Flor that's held at North Bayfront Park in the downtown area.

This year's celebration begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Saturday.