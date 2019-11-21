Cosmetology program teaches father how to style daughter's hair

Doing a child’s hair can sometimes be difficult, especially if you don’t know exactly what you are doing.

Thanks to a cosmetology program at a local high school, a dad is able to help her daughter rock new hairstyles.

When it comes to looking for a hairstylist, a father might not be the first choice for young girls; however, a group of local high schoolers are setting out to find beauty by helping dads learn how they can style their daughter’s hair.

Nixon High School Cosmetology student Linda Espinoza believes the program will help fathers give them the confidence they need to perform the morning routine.

Espinoza says that way daughters won’t feel bad when dad’s try, even though they don’t get the perfect braid.

The course goes over the basics of braiding, straightening, and curling; which were just some of the techniques fathers like Mario Molina learned.

Mario’s only daughter is on the autism spectrum so sitting down to get her hair done can sometimes be a challenge.

Mario says she doesn’t stay still so sometimes he only puts her hair in a ponytail.

His instructor Linda believes the relationship between father and daughter will grow stronger one braid at a time.

Linda says if you are spending time with her it helps create a stronger relationship because you are taking extraordinary measures.

When Mario's daughter takes a seat in her own beauty chair, Mario says he is nervous about the potential outcome, but as he braids on his own, he gets the hang of the Dutch braid.

After the students graduate high school they will be licensed cosmetologists in the State of Texas.