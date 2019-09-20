Costume company creates "Sexy" Mr Rogers costume

A Halloween costume of an iconic character is either paying tribute or ruining a beloved childhood memory.

The site behind the sexy Handmaid's Tale costume has done it again but this time with everyone’s favorite neighbor, Mr. Rogers.

Yandy’s “Nicest neighbor" costume is certainly a unique take on the beloved host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The costume includes a red V-neck knit sweater, a detached collar and tie and high-waisted gray shorts.

The outfit costs around $60.

You can complete the look with hand puppets and a gray vinyl wig but it will cost you an additional $13.