Residents speak out on possible changes to immigration policies

With President Trump’s attempts at decreasing illegal immigration seeing opposition from Democrats, he is now looking to change policies for those applying for legal immigration.

There are a few things that could see a difference not just the process of applying for legal entry, but also for those looking to bring their families following the law.

Mari Maldonado, a Mexican Citizen says there are things President Trump is right about, but when it comes to making changes to the immigration procedures, she believes he could do better.

Immigration attorney, Stefani Nguyen says some of those policies will affect those seeking asylum whether they present themselves at a port of entry or turn themselves after crossing illegally.

Nguyen says the attorney general made a ruling that individuals that pass the credible fear stage of the asylum process is not going to be able to see an immigration judge for a bond hearing.

She adds that an immigration bond officer will be making a determination whether they can be released until their hearing, so they may be detained while their asylum hearing is ongoing instead of being released.

That hearing could take up to six months, which may discourage some of those asylum seekers and instead choose to return to their country even though there is credible fear, but United States Citizens looking to bring family members to the U.S. could also see new requirements.

Nguyen says, "For them to sponsor a spouse or children, or family immigration is that they have to submit what's called an affidavit support and that's to show that they can support this individual that they're sponsoring if there's a need."

She says the administration is making it harder by showing that if they have gotten some kind of federal benefit based on income in the past, they will make it more difficult for them to pass that financial aspect of immigration.

For example, if they make the minimum required for a family of two, which is about $20,000, and they are getting food stamps or Medicaid for their children, they won’t be able to sponsor their spouse.

Some are saying these policy changes or not fair.

Fausto Gutierrez a U.S. Citizen says, "I think it's crazy what he's trying to do. These are good people trying to come here to better themselves. They're not criminals. They're not rapists. These are people that are trying to come here to progress and he should give them a chance."

Meanwhile, others believe the president is only looking out for the U.S.

Maldonado says, “I think any country that sees that there's' a big number of people from another country arriving to take advantage of its economy, it will try to protect itself.”

If going through immigration paperwork, Nguyen recommends to seek help from an immigration attorney or legal aid and to be cautious when receiving advice from those without a legal background.