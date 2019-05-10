Could the city reinstate the plastic bag ban ordinance?

A state senator introduced a bill in Austin on behalf of the city, which could bring back the plastic bag ban.

As you may recall, the City of Laredo lost the battle over the ordinance when local businesses sued them and ruled it was ruled unconstitutional by the Texas State Supreme Court.

However, the city got together with Senator Judith Zaffirini to see if the current law could be changed to allow the city to bring back the ordinance.

SB 816 was introduced by the senator, and it relates to the regulation of disposable plastic bag use by certain municipalities.

The bill states that certain cities with a population of less than 300,000, may adopt an ordinance prohibiting the use of plastic bags.

The bill was introduced in the Senate and was referred to committee where it still awaits action.

Nevertheless, time is running out for this bill to make it to the governor's desk, since the legislative session will end at the end of this month.

Six other cities across the state have introduced similar bills on this issue, but so far none of those appear to be headed for approval.

The bill would also restrict municipalities from charging an extra tax or fee for a disposable plastic bag.