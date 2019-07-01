Council discuss future migrant processing tent location

The city of Laredo is offering the federal government and alternative to the tent city proposal.

Back in April, it was announced that the federal government would be working on large tent facilities to temporary process migrants seeking asylum along the southern border in cities like Laredo.

According to the city council agenda, Customs and Border Protection is proposing to have the temporary tent complex at a parking facility by the Lincoln- Juarez bridge, known as Bridge 2.

Mayor Pete Saenz clarified this is not a detention center but rather a processing center for migrants who will be coming from Del Rio to Roma.

Laredo will be the third location in the country with this type of processing center.

The two other locations are Brownsville, Texas and Yuma, Arizona.

During the city council meeting, it was unclear who is behind the federal project but the city voted to have both co-interim city managers look for an alternative location for the processing center and bring it forth to whoever is behind it.

The first hearing is set to take place in August.

The tents could be up in the next two weeks.

