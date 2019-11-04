Council meeting discusses discounted water bill

The City of Laredo is trying to remedy a particular city-wide issue with a discount.

The residents and business owners affected by the water boil notice are closer to seeing some relief on their water bill.

It was at the beginning of October that residents were alerted that TCEQ was investigating the water, and therefore, requested a water boil notice.

The notice was later set for residents living in the south and east of Laredo, which lasted longer than a week for some.

City council is one step away from approving a one-time waiver for affected residents during October.

Residents will see a minimum water charge of $10.52, and for commercial businesses $39.61.

If council makes an approval during their meeting Monday night, the utilities department will green light the credit to customers in the affected areas.

The discount will likely be seen in residents’ November bill.

This discount excludes fire hydrants, irrigation, and agricultural accounts.