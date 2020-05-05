Council member asks to digitally track COVID-19 patients

A council member is asking that the City provide more data on COVID-19 patients.

In last night's City Council meeting, District Seven Councilman George Altgelt asked if the City could track and digitally model the whereabouts of people with COVID-19, but in a way that does not violate HIPPA.

City of Laredo Health Department Director Hector Gonzalez says their data graph provides a lot of info, including zip codes.



However, Altgelt said he wants more details.



Doctor Gonzalez agreed to find another model that can provide necessary details without revealing too much.