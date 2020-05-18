Council members to discuss alternative quarantine location

Council members are looking into ways to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

District Five Councilwoman Nelly Vielma is asking city management to approach several potential groups in town who may have the facilities that would allow the city to establish alternative quarantine locations.

These specific locations potentially decreasing the community and cluster spread of COVID-19.

Some of those mentioned on the agenda include the brothers of St. John, the Diocese of Laredo, and local hotels.