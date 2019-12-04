Special permit for restaurant gets struck down by City

After a back and forth battle between a north Laredo business and nearby residents, the City of Laredo has reached a decision.

It had been several months since the conflict started, at first a committee had cleared the special permit to allow a restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages, and then the council approved it as well. However, during this week’s City meeting, the permit was struck down.

In November, KGNS brought you the story of a north Laredo restaurant looking to sell alcoholic beverages.

Residents living behind the business convinced City leaders to deny a special use permit, citing previous illicit activity happening nearby.

During the final reading at this week's City Council meeting, Laredo Police Chief, Claudio Trevino confirmed the allegations brought up by the neighborhood, but mentioned they are not recent.

"Those pictures that were shown tonight, those are real incidents that took place seven years ago."

When asked about the current crime status nearby:

"In that area, we haven't had any recent reports of such things happening. I don't know if it was the number of businesses that opened up at one time that were causing the problems back then."

Chief Trevino said he's kept in constant communication with residents to make sure their neighborhood is safe.

"I can understand the neighbors’ concerns. Some of the establishments that have been there have had a lot of crime."

Councilman Roberto Balli showed his support for residents in the area.

"If I lived in this neighborhood I would not want another place like this by my house."

Council member Nelly Vielma, who represents the area, assured residents the City would make sure the business would follow the rules.

"It's a hard balance. We are worried for the story not to repeat itself, but we also don't want to keep businesses from thriving."

But when the vote came up, “motion failed for lack of majority.”

Council members that voted against issuing the special use permit include, Roberto Balli, Alberto Torres Jr., Vidal Rodriguez, and Rudy Gonzalez.

Two council members did not take part in the vote, George Altgelt and Mercurio Martinez III.