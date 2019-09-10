Councilman discusses adding artificial turf to local baseball fields

Some new upgrades could be coming to a local park.

The City of Laredo recently approved a plan for artificial turf to be added to the baseball fields over at Independence Park.

During the next couple of weeks, the city will conduct a feasibility study to see if the project is a possibility.

The cost is estimated to be roughly half a million dollars.

Councilman for District One Rudy Gonzalez Jr. says it's a plan that's been in the works for quite a while.

Gonzalez says it’s going to be the first-ever fully turned baseball field in Laredo.

They are also planning to extend the baseball field a little bit further so the older kids can play there.

Gonzalez also adds they will be addressing the lighting at the hike and bike trail in the near future as well.