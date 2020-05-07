Council member discusses COVID-19 Utilities Relief Program

A few weeks back, Laredo City Council voted to give utility relief to residents having a hard time making ends meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Thursday, we caught up with council member Alberto Torres, who proposed the motion to find out some of the details surrounding the "COVID-19 Utilities Relief Program."



He says the program will help provide relief for up to three months to individuals who meet the criteria as outlined by the program.



He also explained that the program is not a reimbursement program, so if you have already paid your water bill, the program will not pay you back.

"It is not allowed that we do that, however, people have been having services, we have not disconnected anybody, and there's people who have not been able to pay their bill because they lost their job and they have services now. Once the order expires they would be expected to pay the past months that they have not paid to the city, so as not to have their services disconnected. However, this program would allow them for us to clear their accounts, for us to move forward once the month of May goes through."

The criteria to qualify for the program includes:

- Submitting an application that can be found online,

- Providing a copy of the water bill, which should include the account number,

- and provide a letter from the South Texas Workforce Solution as proof of unemployment.

For those who do not have access to the internet to fill out and submit the application, Torres suggests calling the Utilities Department.



$1.5 million has been allocated for the program which Torres says came from the water rights account.