Councilman looking to realign veteran's headstones

The City of Laredo could soon get help from the army to better honor our local heroes.

District three councilmember Mercurio Martinez III says in his opinion, the current condition of the veterans' cemetery is not up to standards for our veterans.

Martinez says he hopes the army is able to help out the city to maintain the veterans' headstones as they deserve the same kind of respect as others who answered the call of duty.

Martinez says when comparing the headstones our local veterans to other cemeteries in Texas, it’s clear that changes need to be made.

Councilman Martinez says the parks department would also be part of the plan to realign the monuments even if the army is not able to lend a helping hand.