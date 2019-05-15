Councilman looking to improve highway entrance

An international entrance and exit could soon see a facelift.

During a special City Council meeting, a presentation displayed a plan to beautify the first four plazas immediately exiting International Bridge number Two.

Some of the features that would be added are pedestrian paths, a sculpture, and even bike lanes.

Councilman for District Eight, Roberto Balli, says the idea would help bring more visitors to his district.

Balli says they want to slow down traffic in the area and make it safer for pedestrians.

As presented, the improvement to the area would go through at least three phases before being complete.