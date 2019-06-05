Councilman looking to strengthen ethics by hiring investigator

A councilman is looking to strengthen the ethics of the city by establishing an office of public integrity.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres is asking for money to help fund the position of an investigator that will assist the ethics commission with looking into matters that they are faced with.

The position will be under the city attorney's office and will also help that department investigate civil matters or violations.

Torres says an investigator will be an important component to maintaining the ethics in our city.

Torres adds this is going to be very instrumental in weeding out any cases that do not have any grounds or strengthen a case where there’s a potential violation.

The Council voted to direct the co-city managers to look into the cost of funding at least one investigator.