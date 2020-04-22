City plans to waive water bill for those affected by pandemic

There's a lot of Laredoans trying to make ends meet after COVID-19 left them either jobless or without a whole lot of money.



The City of Laredo understands the pressure their community is under and is working to alleviate some of that stress.

Whether you were left unemployed or with less income because of COVID-19, the City is working on giving you one less bill to worry about.

"A proposal I brought to the table was that we assist those people who have lost their jobs by waiving their water bill."

District four Councilman Alberto Torres's proposal was brought up during Monday night's City Council meeting.



The goal is to help account holders who have been affected by the pandemic.



This includes residents who were left unemployed or with loss of income.

"We've put aside 1.5 million dollars to help people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and waiving their water bill up to 150 dollars per household."

The initiative will be available for up to three months.



Torres says one of the sources of funding will come from the city's water rights.

"This is money that they have putting into the purchase of water rights, and we will later replenish that fund, but we think right now it's more important to help those people that are affected than purchasing water rights."

The City will also be taking money from solid waste to help fund the initiative.

According to Councilman Torres, the City will soon establish guidelines for people who want to apply.



We will be sure to provide information on that as soon as it becomes available.