Councilman proposes city-wide baby changing stations

Parents with babies consist of nearly 90% of the population in Laredo, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

With numbers like that you would think families would have a lot of services available, but that's not entirely the case.

When it comes to baby changing stations in public restrooms, according to a federal mandate called the “Babies Act,” it's a requirement. However here in the city, it's something that isn't strictly regulated.

"Being a father of a one-year-old, we see how sometimes it's very difficult to change a child's diaper," said Alberto Torres.

Just from personal experience, District 4 councilman Alberto Torres knows the obstacles parents face when a changing station isn't available.

"There has to be improvision of doing it in your vehicle, of doing it in the restroom, and improvising on the floor and it does become very unsanitary."

We came to learn that the councilman's struggle is something a lot of parents in the community can relate to.

In a Facebook post we asked viewers what they thought and the vast majority believe it's a necessity.

"Yes, very inconvenient having to step out of the restaurant and go to your car and change baby’s diaper because of no diaper station in the restroom, its happened to me in several places here,” said a comment left by Nessa Camacho-Chapa.

"Yes it is! It's frustrating going somewhere not being able to change my child on a sanitary station,” wrote Kati Graciela Eakin-Ayala. “This is even more so at schools where I witnessed a mother and a friend of hers struggle to change a toddler mid-air while he was crying! Uncomfortable for them, even more uncomfortable for the child; there wasn't any privacy in it either! It's ridiculous!"

Torres says this will be for new businesses and existing businesses that apply for a restroom remodeling permit.

"If it does pass it will be policed by our building department. Our building department would have to inspect whether or not new businesses have installed these baby changing stations. They would also not release any type of occupancy certificate if they do not comply with this new requirement."

It's the requirement part that left a select few not as excited about the idea.

"No! Too many regulations hurt small businesses,” commented JP Siles. “I agree that is should be encouraged but not mandated."

"No they are not... They are adding too much requirements to open a business,” wrote Jose OJ Rodriguez. “It should be optional and offered. I don't want to look like a bad guy but one day stop by and ask what is needed to open up a business... So much requirements makes people not want to keep going."

Councilman Torres said that Laredo becomes pioneers in these efforts by making this a requirement.

This proposal is to have baby stations not only in women's restrooms, but men's as well.