Councilman speaks out after ethics questioned

An ethics report is not exactly what the doctor ordered, but it's something a councilman who is also a doctor is being prescribed.

The council member in question spoke to KGNS about the allegations of misconduct.

"I did hear rumblings that something like this could be occurring, but ultimately I didn't even know until I was informed by the news,” said Doctor Marte Martinez.

On Friday, February 14th Mayor Pete Saenz and council members Nelly Vielma and George Altgelt filed an ethics violation report about Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez.

The report is based on a City Council meeting where Doctor Martinez's voted in favor of having Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas as an insurance provider for the City of Laredo.

The concern is that Doctor Martinez is the only pain management physician who provides in-network service for that insurance.

They also allege that he has an indirect business interest with the City for the pain management of workers compensation patients who are City employees injured on the job.

"I'm an in-network provider for all insurance carriers including Aetna, Blue Cross, Humana, Cigna, it doesn't matter,” said Doctor Martinez. “I'm a network provider for all of them."

At the City Council meeting in question, Doctor Martinez says they even asked his opinion as a physician which insurance to go with.

"And ultimately I did disclose that I take all insurance. That said, if I had to do the vote again I would. I feel confident that in no way it helped me one way or the other."

Doctor Martinez finds the timing of this report to be a little peculiar.

"Now there's a very important vote for the City Manager position and I think this is a lot of political pressure, and I guess the public has to ask themselves if they're going to trust elected polish politicians, lawyers, or if they're going to trust a City Council member who is a physician who has a sworn oath both as a City Council member and as a physician to do no harm."

He welcomes whatever is next and believes he will come out of this matter victorious.