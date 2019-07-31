Councilmember discusses changes coming to his district

The City Council member representing district three spoke out about some of the projects in the works for the people living in his district.

Mercurio Martinez III attended the Kiwanis Club meeting to about the Viva Laredo Comprehensive Plan.

Martinez says the project is a map of sorts that was thought of not by a committee but rather by the people of Laredo and what is needed to improve quality of life.

The councilmember also spoke out about what is being done with the old Mercy hospital building and how there are suggestions in the comprehensive plan to add a shopping district element to the area.

For the most part, Martinez’s district encompasses the heights area and the parts surrounding it.