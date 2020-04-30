Councilmember discusses changes to face-mask policy

During Governor Greg Abbott’s press conference on Monday afternoon, he announced that the state’s Stay at Home orders would expire on Thursday, April 30th; which has sparked some confusion when it comes to the city’s orders.

The governor stated that masks are no longer and should no longer be imposed but it’s highly recommended that you use it.

We spoke to a city council member on what the local government can continue to enforce when it comes to face-coverings.

According to Councilmember Alberto Torres, come May 1st, if you do not want to use your mask, it’s really up to the individual and the city cannot fine a person for not wearing one.

Torres encourages residents to think of the safety of others and continue to prevent the possible spread by wearing some type of mask.

He goes on to say although the city cannot fine you, businesses can still require customers to wear a mask for the safety of their customers.

City Council is expected to meet on Monday, May 4th to address these matters.