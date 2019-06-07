Councilmember looking to assist low-income residents with water bills

The City of Laredo recently approved a hike in water fees and now they are looking into a program that could help those who are struggling to pay it.

On Monday, District Six Councilwoman Nelly Vielma proposed a program called the Customer Assistance Program.

The idea is based on existing programs from Austin and San Antonio where the city helps low-income families or others struggling to pay their bill through donations or through a payment plan.

Before the program takes off, a committee has to study how they will monitor who needs help.

Vielma says, they are sending a study to the utilities committee so they can look at eligibility criteria and see who needs it in our community.

Vielma adds they are also going to be educating residents on water conservation.

No word yet when the committee will meet back again with their findings.

Vielma says once they do it will be presented to council.