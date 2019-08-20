Councilmember looking to improve WiFi at two city parks

A councilman is looking to improve internet access at parks within his district.

District one councilmember Rudy Gonzalez received approval from the council to move forward with getting stronger internet access at parks including Independence and El Eden.

Gonzalez says they are aiming more towards El Eden Park since there are several programs for kids that include technology.

Gonzalez says right now the area has a signal of practically a household and since they have a lot of computers, they need a better signal.

He says he’ll be funding the improvement by using his district priority funds.